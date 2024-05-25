Depression forms in the Bay of Bengal

8 powerful cyclones hit country in the month of May since 2009

The Met office predicts that the depression that has formed over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal will likely intensify into a cyclone and make landfall on the Bangladesh coast tomorrow.

Between 2009 and 2021, around 400 people have died as a result of at least eight major cyclones that struck Bangladesh's coast in the month of May.

Cyclone Aila hit the coast on May 25, 2009, and resulted in the loss of 150 lives; Cyclone Mahasen hit the coast on May 16, 2013, and claimed 17 lives; Cyclone Roanu made landfall on May 21, 2016, causing 26 fatalities; Cyclone Akash made landfall on May 14, 2017, leading to 14 deaths; Cyclone Mora hit the coast on May 30, 2017, resulting in 18 casualties; Cyclone Fani struck on May 4, 2019, claiming 17 lives; Cyclone Amphan hit on May 21, 2020, leading to 20 fatalities; and Cyclone Yaas made landfall on May 26, 2021, causing at least two deaths.

At noon yesterday, the Met office reported that the ongoing depression was situated at a distance of 805 km southwest of Chattogram Port, 740 km southwest of Cox's Bazar Port, 765 km south of Mongla Port, and 730 km south of Payra Port.

At a speed of 16 km/h, it was heading toward the coast and is expected to develop into a cyclone today, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"It may cross the Bangladesh coast between Payra and Khepupara. However, it is difficult to predict its trajectory at this time because it has not yet formed into a cyclone," said Dr Abul Kalam Mallik, a meteorologist at BMD.

He said that once the cyclone forms, the BMD will release information about its trajectory.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the cyclone will gain strength and become a severe cyclonic storm by this evening before crossing the coast tomorrow [Sunday] or the day after tomorrow [Monday].

The latest cyclone, to be named Remal once the depression intensifies into a cyclonic storm, may severely impact the Sunderbans if it makes landfall on the Indian coast and the timing coincides with high tide.

Cyclone Aila, which devastated the Sunderbans and vast areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal after making landfall on May 25, 2009, was blowing at 120 km/h. Yaas, on the other hand, had reached a maximum speed of 140 km/h.