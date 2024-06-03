Cyclone Remal: Over 300 educational institutions damaged in Barguna

Over 300 educational institutions have been damaged by Cyclone Remal in Barguna, hampering studies at schools, madrasas and colleges.

According to Barguna District Primary Education Office, 309 institutes -- 144 government primary schools and 165 private secondary schools, colleges, and madrasas -- have been affected in Barguna, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

District's Primary Education Officer Abdul Mukit Mollah told The Daily Star that educational activities have been disrupted at many educational institutions due to the damage Remal has brought in.

Among 144 damaged government primary schools, 56 are in Sadar upazila, 10 in Amtali, 18 in Patharghata, 25 in Taltali, 25 in Betagi and 10 in Bamana, according to Abdul Mukit.

"Meanwhile, among 165 damaged secondary schools, colleges, and madrasas, 51 were in Patharghata, 37 in Barguna Sadar upazila, 26 in Taltali, 22 in Bamana, 20 in Betagi and 9 in Amtali," he added.

Abdul Mukit added that the list of damaged institutions has been sent to the higher authority for necessary allocation.

District Education Officer Muhammad Jasim Uddin said that around Tk 6.50 crore is needed to renovate secondary level educational institutions, adding that primary department could not assess the amount needed to fix or renovate the schools.

This correspondent visited some institutions in Amtali upazila after the cyclone and found that there was disruption in education. Renovations were demanded by the authorities of all these educational institutions.

Amtali MU Girls' Secondary School's headmaster, Md Shah Alam Kabir, said that the school building was badly damaged after big trees were uprooted during the storm. It is not possible to continue educational activities until a new building is built.

Cyclone Remal raged along the coastal districts of the country including Barguna on May 26 and 27. Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds caused widespread damage in coastal areas.