Cold wave continues

Covering their bodies from head to toe with whatever they can manage, homeless people sleep out in the open in the shivering cold near Government Alia Madrasa in Sylhet city’s Chowhatta area. The photo was taken around 6:30am yesterday. Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Three passenger flights and one cargo freighter bound for Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka were diverted to different airports from 4:00am to 8:00am yesterday due to dense fog.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of HSIA, said the flights were diverted to Sylhet and Kolkata.

The diverted flights started returning to HSIA from 9:00am, when visibility improved, he added.

According to the forecast of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), a mild cold wave has been sweeping over the districts of Dinajpur, Panchagarh and Kurigram.

The lowest recorded temperature yesterday was 8.4 degrees Celsius in Tentulia. In Dhaka, lowest temperature was recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius, which was 14.9 on Wednesday.

City dwellers, especially homeless people, struggled immensely last morning, due to the chilling cold sweeping over Dhaka.

According to BMD forecast, moderate to thick fog may occur over the country between midnight and morning, which may persist till Saturday noon at places across the country.