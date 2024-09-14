Cautionary Signal 3 for maritime ports

Riverine Warning Signal 2 for several river ports

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to keep hoisting local Cautionary Signal 3 as gusty or squally weather may affect ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of the country.

"The well-marked low over the southeastern part of the country and adjoining the Northeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression, and later deep land depression over Jashore and adjoining area at 9:00am today. It is likely to move northwestwards further," said a special weather bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"Under its influence, a steep pressure gradient persists over the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of the country. Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh," it said.

In another special bulletin, the BMD said, in addition to rain or thundershowers, temporary gusts or squalls with the speed of 60-80kph is likely over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Dhaka, Jashore, Kushtia, Faridpur, Madaripur, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, and Cox's Bazar, wherein river ports shall hoist Riverine Warning Signal 2."

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind (speed 45-60 kph) is likely to occur elsewhere over the country wherein river ports shall hoist Cautionary Signal 1," it added.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.