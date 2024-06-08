BMD forecasts light to moderate rains across the country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thunder showers in all eight divisions, including Dhaka, in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Rangpur Mymensingh, Dhaka Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Besides, a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Kurigram and Chandpur and it may continue.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the Country.

Due to excessive moisture content the discomfort may persist.

Meanwhile, a trough of low lies over West Bengal to Northwest Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.