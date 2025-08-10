BMD forecasts five days of rainfall as low pressure likely over Bay

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today forecast rainfall across the country over the next five days commencing 9:00am today.

Moderately heavy to heavy falls is predicted in several regions as a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas around August 13.

In its 120-hour forecast, the BMD said the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the northern part of Bangladesh, with one of its associated troughs extending up to the North Bay. At present, monsoon activity is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.

It also said, for the first three days, many places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions will experience light to moderate rain accompanied by temporary gusty winds, with moderately heavy to heavy falls in some areas.

Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions may see rain at a few places, while Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions are likely to get isolated showers.

Temperatures may rise slightly during this period.

From Wednesday, rainfall activity is expected to intensify, covering most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, and many places in Khulna and Barishal divisions, the BMD in the bulletin added.

Heavy to very heavy falls are likely in several areas, with day and night temperatures dropping by 1 to 3 degree Celsius. Widespread rainfall will continue till Thursday before gradually decreasing towards the end of the forecast period.