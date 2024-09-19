No honking in airport areas starting October 1

From October 1, the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and its surrounding areas will be declared horn-free and single-use plastic-free, with mobile courts in operation to ensure compliance.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said this in a release today.

This initiative is part of a coordinated effort to protect the environment, involving multiple stakeholders such as the Ministry of Environment, Bangladesh Air Force, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), BRTA, Dhaka Traffic Police, Roads and Highways, the Department of Environment, the APBN, the Bangladesh Truck and Covered Van Owners Association, and others.

Key measures to eliminate single-use plastic include replacing plastic water bottles with filtered water served in glass, stainless steel, or ceramic containers, replacing plastic folders with reusable materials, using eco-friendly serving items made of wood or bamboo, and encouraging the use of jute bags.

Stainless steel bins and biodegradable or reusable materials will replace plastic dustbins and polythene.

Awareness campaigns will be conducted through signage and digital displays at the airport, educating people about the harmful effects of single-use plastic.

Mobile courts will be deployed regularly to enforce the law.

CAAB announced a plan to make the airport and surrounding areas noise-free. This initiative will cover a 3km stretch from Le Méridien Hotel to Scholastica School, prohibiting the use of vehicle horns.

Traffic control measures, proper parking inside the airport, and SMS notifications to drivers and vehicle owners via BRTA will also be implemented.

The Bangladesh Truck and Covered Van Owners Association will also contribute by raising awareness among bus and truck drivers about noise pollution, distributing leaflets, and promoting the message through terminals.