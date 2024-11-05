Environment adviser launches action plan to tackle air pollution

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said the government developed a National Air Quality Management Action Plan for strategic actions to tackle the sources of air pollution, improve air monitoring, and enhance enforcement mechanisms.

It provides a roadmap for implementing stringent regulations and promoting cleaner technologies in industries, transportation, and urban development.

The adviser made the remarks as the chief guest during the launch of the action plan held at the Department of Environment in Dhaka today.

She said the action plan is a part of Bangladesh's broader strategy to achieve sustainable environmental targets, with a focus on reducing the alarming levels of pollution that affect both rural and urban areas. By prioritising cleaner air, the government reaffirms its commitment to environmental protection and the well-being of future generations.

Rizwana Hasan said government agencies, development partners, civil society, and the private sector must work together to ensure effective execution of the plan.

The event was attended by the environment secretary, additional secretary, director general of the Department of Environment, World Bank representative, high-level officials from various ministries, environmental organisations, academia, and media representatives.

The discussions focused on the importance of integrating air quality management into national policies, adopting advanced monitoring technologies, and increasing public awareness about the health impacts of pollution.

In another event at the Department of Environment, Rizwana inaugurated a new software to automate the environmental clearance process through an online platform. In her remarks, she said that with the introduction of this new software, the Department of Environment is bringing a smart transformation to the clearance process, making it simpler for issuance and renewal.

She highlighted that the platform would enable online application submission, document uploading, and clearance receipt. entrepreneurs will also be able to track their application progress online. Paying processing fees, clearance/renewal fees, and VAT online will be more convenient.

This initiative will ensure seamless services in coordination with BEZA, BIDA, BSCIC, BEPZA, and BHTPA. It will simplify identification of fake documents, data validation, and verification of clearance accuracy, while reducing time, cost, and office visits. The use of hard copies will be significantly minimised, and monitoring will become easier.

Overall, this system will ensure transparency and accountability, reduce hassle for entrepreneurs, and enhance data security.