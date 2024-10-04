Dhaka’s air pollution reaches alarming level: research

A recent study published in GSC Advanced Research and Reviews reveals an alarming level of air pollution in Dhaka, posing a severe threat to public health and the city's economy.

Conducted by Ashfaqur Rahman and a team of researchers from the Young's Organization of Urban Research (YOUR), Western Illinois University, and several other institutions, the study sheds light on the hazardous impact of rapid urbanisation, poor infrastructure, and unchecked vehicle emissions on the city's air quality.

The research, conducted between February and April 2024, reports that particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations in Dhaka are consistently above national safety guidelines, particularly during the winter months when levels reached an average of 165-175 µg/m³-significantly higher than the permissible limits.

In contrast, the concentration was somewhat lower during the monsoon season, averaging between 30-35 µg/m³. However, even these levels are enough to pose serious risks to respiratory health, especially for vulnerable populations.

Dhaka's rapid growth, with a population exceeding 21 million, has led to chronic traffic congestion and industrial emissions, worsening the city's air quality.

The study highlights that coal-fired power stations and industrial pollutants release harmful chemicals such as carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), contributing significantly to both local air pollution and global climate change.

"Our findings show that immediate and comprehensive action is needed to address the deteriorating air quality in Dhaka. This is not just an environmental issue-it's a matter of public health and economic sustainability," says Ashfaqur Rahman from Western Illinois University.

The researchers emphasise the need for stricter emission standards, better urban planning and the promotion of cleaner transportation options. Integrating green spaces and pedestrian-friendly zones into the urban fabric of Dhaka would also be beneficial.

A stronger emphasis on public awareness campaigns and enforcing air quality regulations could contribute to sustainable urban growth, helping protect the health of Dhaka's citizens.

According to the World Bank, losses due to air pollution in 2019 alone amounted to between $11.5 billion and $13 billion, equivalent to 3.9% to 4.4% of Bangladesh's GDP. The study urges the Bangladesh government to expedite the implementation of policies that prioritise sustainable development, especially in urban areas like Dhaka where the quality of life is rapidly declining.

"Addressing air pollution in Dhaka requires a multi-sectoral approach involving all stakeholders, including the government, private sector, and civil society. Ensuring cleaner air for future generations is a shared responsibility," added co-researcher Faisal Ahmed from the College of Computer and Information Engineering, Jiangxi Normal University, China.

The study's contributors include experts from various academic and research institutions, including the Institute of Leather Engineering and Technology at the University of Dhaka, the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Presidency University, Bangladesh, and the Department of Software Engineering at Chengdu Neusoft University, China.

The comprehensive research, reviewed and accepted by the GSC Advanced Research and Reviews, calls for immediate and concrete actions to tackle this critical issue.

While there have been some efforts to reduce emissions in the past, the research concludes that much more needs to be done to ensure a sustainable future for Dhaka's residents. Implementing stricter air quality regulations and promoting responsible urbanization practices could be the first steps toward achieving this goal.

Another study published in Science Advances estimated that between 2005 and 2018, there were 24,000 premature deaths in Dhaka due to air pollution - the highest among 46 cities analysed. Science Advances is a peer-reviewed, multidisciplinary, open-access scientific journal, established in 2015 and published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).