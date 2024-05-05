Writ filed with HC seeking directives on govt to control cutting of trees

A rights organisation today filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its directive upon the government to control cutting of trees across the country, including Dhaka, to protect the environment.

Advocate Manzill Murshid submitted the petition as a public interest litigation on behalf of the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) after media published news of thousands of trees being cut down in various areas despite the recent rise in temperature.

The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar may hold hearing on the petition tomorrow, Advocate Manzill Murshid said.

In the writ petition, the HRPB contended that the amount of vegetation required for healthy living in Dhaka city is decreasing day by day and the recent rise in temperature is making the living conditions of people more miserable due to which the right to decent living is being violated.

Moreover, due to the cutting of trees planted in the social forestry agreement across the country, there is an adverse reaction on the environment. If this is not stopped, Bangladesh's environment will be damaged and people's right to live will be severely damaged, it said in the petition