World Bank to provide $300m for clean air project: Rizwana

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today announced that the World Bank will provide USD 300 million to support the Bangladesh Clean Air Project (BCAP), according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

This initiative aims to strengthen air quality management and reduce emissions from key sectors. The project will be funded by an IDA credit, along with a potential grant for clean cooking initiatives as part of the National Air Quality Management Plan.

The advisor shared this news following a high-level meeting held at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, with Martin Raiser, Vice President of the World Bank South Asia Region, and Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank's Country Director for Bangladesh.

During the meeting, the adviser also called for the World Bank's assistance in waste management and the restoration of Dhaka's canals to create a "blue network." She further mentioned the possibility of support for a Loss and Damage Fund, as well as aid in implementing the National Adaptation Plan (NAP).

World Bank Vice President Martin Raiser commended Bangladesh's efforts to implement progressive environmental policies and affirmed the Bank's support in aligning these efforts with global best practices. Abdoulaye Seck, Bangladesh Country Director, emphasised the importance of international collaboration and strategic investments to achieve long-term sustainability goals.

The ministry's secretary, additional secretary, and officials of both parties attended the meeting.