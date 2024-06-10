Water levels in 39 rivers rise, 67 fall

Water levels at 39 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 67 stations recorded fall.

Four among 110 monitored river stations have been registered steady and water levels at all river stations are flowing above the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said here today.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in falling trend, which may continue in next 48 hours. The Ganges is in steady state, on the other hand the Padma river is in falling trend, which may continue in next 48 hours, it said.

Water level of Manu, Someswari and Bhugai rivers in the North-eastern region of the country are in rising trend while other main rivers in that region are in steady state which may continue in next 24 hours.

Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts of Bangladesh during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today.

A total of 135 mm rainfalls were recorded at Sylhet, 56mm at Jariajanjail (Netrokona), 52mm at Habiganj, 50mm at Durgapur (Netrokona), 123mm at Pateswari (Kurigram), 56mm at Panchagarh, 52mm at Mymensingh and 47mm at Kamalganj (Moulvibazar).

During the past 24 hours, significant rainfalls (mm) were recorded at some states of India -- West Bengal, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya, the bulletin added.