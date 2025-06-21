Rizwana calls for constant efforts for normal flow of Dhaka canals

The adviser inspected the canal cleaning drive and encouraged the volunteers

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today called for continuing the ongoing efforts to ensure the normal flow of water in Ramchandrapur and other canals surrounding the capital Dhaka and to increase public awareness on this issue.

The adviser said this today after inspecting the cleaning drive conducted to restore the normal flow of the Ramchandrapur Canal in the capital's Adabor.

On the concluding day of the two-day cleaning drive, Rizwana and DNCC Administrator Mohammad Ejaz inspected the cleaning drive and encouraged the volunteers.

The DNCC administrator said common people, voluntary organisations and government institutions must work together to protect the canals.

DNCC activities are not only limited to cleaning the canals but also building a sustainable management through curbing pollution, beautification and involving the citizens in the activities, he said.

The city corporations alone cannot discharge the responsibilities, Ejaz said.

If the locals are not involved, the canals will again be polluted, he added.

"Through installing dustbins on the banks of the canals, beautification work of the walkways and awareness programmes, we want to convey the message to the people that this city is ours, the canals are ours, and it is our responsibility to keep them clean," he said.

The cleaning campaign is being implemented by the voluntary organisation Footstep.

More than three hundred volunteers and DNCC cleaning workers participated in the campaign.

Local people and volunteers actively participated in the initiative and called for such activities to be continued regularly.