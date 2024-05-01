Patuakhali farmers fear heatwave may disrupt crop production

Farmers harvesting Boro paddy in Dekhar Haor of Sunamganj’s Shantiganj upazila yesterday morning. Harvesting began in the district on Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla new year. Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Farmers in Patuakhali are concerned that the ongoing heatwave, that has been persisting for almost a month, will severely disrupt their crop production.

It is feared that the output of Boro paddy as well as Rabi and other crops will be low due to the heat spell, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension in the district.

"I cultivated moong dal (mung beans or green gram beans) on 1.20 acres of land this year. Due to extreme heat, alongside a lack of rainfall, the yield reduced, while the size of the beans has become small and lightweight and will be less nutritious," said Abdus Sattar Howladar, 65, of Hakatullah village under Patuakhali Sadar upazila.

"Last year, I got 12 maunds of moong dal from the same land. This year, the yield will likely reduce by half," he added.

Ali Ashraf, another farmer from the same area who cultivates moong dal and Rabi crops like groundnut, sesame, sunflower and sweet potato, echoed him.

"Due to the heat as well as lack of renovation, the canals are gradually drying up, so water is not available for irrigation. If it had rained timely, the situation would have been different," said Abdul Barek Gazi, a farmer of the same village.

Mozammel Hossain Mridha, a Boro paddy farmer of Chhota Auliapur village, said, "The rainfall has been sparse, leaving the waterbodies shrunken. There is not enough water available for irrigating the paddy fields. The heat stress will eventually lower paddy output. It is a setback for the farmers like me."

According to the Patuakhali DAE, this year Boro paddy is being cultivated on 20,610 hectares of land, moong dal on 87,341 hectares, groundnut on 7,946 hectares, sunflower on 2,100 hectares, mustard on 480 hectares, sesame on 134 hectares, soybeans on 19 hectares, chillies on 8,242 hectares, and sweet potato on 2,118 hectares of land in the district.

"The heat stress will disrupt self-pollination of Boro paddy and cause sterility, producing at least 10 percent chaff (locally known as chita). Production of other Rabi crops will also be adversely affected," said Nazrul Islam, deputy director of Patuakhali DAE.

"The natural reservoirs including canals need to be renovated to ensure availability of water for irrigation during dry season," he added.