No safari park in Lathitila forest reserve in Moulvibazar

The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has recommended cancelling the safari park project in the reserved forest of Lathitila, Moulvibazar.

A letter in this regard was sent to the Planning Commission today.

The "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Moulvibazar (Phase 1)" project was conditionally approved in the ECNEC meeting on November 9, 2023. Following the ECNEC meeting's decision, a four-member committee was formed on August 21, 2024 by the ministry to assess the project's impact on biodiversity and provide recommendations.

The committee was chaired by former chief conservator of forests Ishtiaq Uddin Ahmed, with members including Dr Mustafa Firoz, professor of zoology at Jahangirnagar University; Farid Uddin Ahmed, former executive director of Arannayk Foundation; and Imran Ahmed, conservator of forests (wildlife and nature conservation circle) at the forest department.

In its report, the committee recommended cancelling the project, stating that the Lathitila Forest is part of the Indo-Burma Biodiversity Hotspot and serves as an elephant corridor. Constructing a safari park in this area would negatively impact the forest ecosystem.

After considering the potential effects of the proposed safari park on the forest's biodiversity and giving importance to the opinions of local stakeholders, the committee concluded that a safari park should not be established in this natural forest.

The forest department has been instructed to work on conserving the degraded areas of the forest and preserving the threatened biodiversity.