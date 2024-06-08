Need combined effort to protect environment

Speakers tell seminar

The government alone cannot protect the country's environment, and a combined effort is needed in this regard, said speakers at an event on Thursday.

Eighteen green organisations -- including Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, Association for Land Reform and Development, and Nagorik Uddyog -- organised the seminar at the Department of Environment auditorium in the capital.

Political and administrative leaders are responsible for environmental destruction, not the poor. — Lawmaker Amatul Kibria Keya Chowdhury

Lawmaker Amatul Kibria Keya Chowdhury said political and administrative leaders are responsible for environmental destruction, not the poor.

Amatul emphasised the need for proper planning in haor development to prevent floods and called for accountability among officials.

Lawmaker Tanvir Shakil Joy said raising awareness among the people is important. He also called for an increased national budget for environmental protection.

DoE Director General Abdul Hamid said environmental impact assessments for sand mining leases would be conducted in the future, along with plans to amend the Environment Act to ensure stricter regulations.

Bapa Vice President Iqbal Habib said, "Rajuk's role should be to protect the capital's land, but often the authorities act like developers."-