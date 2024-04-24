Nano, microplastics accumulating in our lungs: Study

Nanoplastics and microplastics have entered and accumulated in our lungs, potentially causing serious long-term respiratory damage, according to a new study.

Titled "Transport and Deposition of Microplastics and Nano-plastics in the Human Respiratory Tract", the study, led by Suvash Chandra Saha, a senior lecturer at the University of Technology Sydney, was recently published in Environmental Advances -- a science journal.

The research team, including PhD researchers Jinlei Huang and Isabella Francis, as well as co-researchers Goutam Saha and Associate Professor Zhen Luo, developed a specialised model to examine and analyse airflow patterns, motions, and the transport and accumulation of plastic particles from the nose to the respiratory system.

Dr Suvash Chandra Saha. Photo: Star

Utilising a computerised tomography-based complete respiratory system model and computational fluid dynamic analysis, the research team established a connection between the behaviour of nano and micro-plastics and their effects on the respiratory system.

Such accumulation of plastic particles potentially exacerbates lung disorders such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and fibrosis, the study states.

The study found that micro-plastics tend to accumulate more in the upper respiratory system initially, while nano-plastics and non-spherical plastics can easily reach deep inside lungs, potentially contributing to long-term respiratory issues.

The study also found these particles to accumulate in various "hotspots" of our body, and emphasised the urgent need to control exposure to nano and micro-plastic particles to protect public health.

Speaking with The Daily Star, Suvash noted that while the adverse effects of plastic particles are under constant investigation, specific information regarding their harm to the human body is lacking.

He added that while reports of plastic particles being found in various organs of humans and animals are increasing, minimal research has been conducted on their flow and impact within the respiratory system.

Suvash highlighted that their study is the first to explore how nano and microplastics can accumulate in the respiratory system, posing health risks.