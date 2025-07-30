Khasi livelihoods under threat as 1,700 betel trees felled in Jaflong

The livelihoods of the indigenous Khasi community in Jaflong, Sylhet, have come under severe threat after approximately 1,700 betel trees were reportedly destroyed by unidentified miscreants in the Lama Khasi Punji area late Monday night (July 28).

The incident occurred near the Pratappur border BGB camp in Ward-6 of Paschim Jaflong union. The trees belonged to Rison Kangwang, headman of Lama Punji, and Parama Dikhar, a resident of Pratappur Punji. Victims filed a case on Tuesday night.

"This was no random act of vandalism," said a community leader, requesting anonymity. "It was massive, coordinated—and part of a larger conspiracy."

In response, several indigenous rights and youth organisations have called for a protest rally and human chain in front of the National Museum in Dhaka at 3pm tomorrow (Thursday), demanding the arrest of those responsible, exemplary punishment, and compensation for the affected families.

Rison Kangwang estimated the loss at Tk 15 lakh. "Each tree was worth around Tk 550 and ready for harvest this month. It takes nearly two years for a betel plantation to mature. Now everything is gone."

Locals said each jhum (betel grove) employs 15–20 workers regularly, with around 75 percent of harvest earnings going toward wages and cultivation costs. The impact, they noted, is both personal and communal.

The Khasi community in the area comprises 25 families in Pratappur Punji and 47 in Lama Punji, with a total population of about 410. For most, betel cultivation is not only a primary source of income but also a symbol of cultural identity.

"This appears to be a deliberate strategy to financially weaken and displace us," alleged Parama Dikhar. "External groups are exploiting political uncertainty and administrative neglect to take control of our land."

Welcome Lymba, a community leader, warned, "If justice is not served, the future of traditional betel cultivation—and the existence of the Khasi people in this region—will be in grave danger."

Saju Marchiang, information and publication secretary of the Khasi Social Council, added, "We are children of nature, yet our harassment continues. Who will ensure our livelihood security?"

Md Kabir Hosain, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Guainghat Police Station, confirmed that an officer visited the site and a complaint was filed. "We will take action. Those involved will be brought to justice," he said.