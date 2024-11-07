JICA holds knowledge dissemination workshop on Delta Plan-2100

Bangladesh and Japan have a lot in common in terms of the number of natural disasters they have to fight, said Mari Miura, senior representative (social development) at Japan International Cooperation Agency, at a discussion on November 6.

Recently 45 officials from various organisations participated in a knowledge co-creation program in Japan as JICA is supporting the General Economic Division of Bangladesh Planning Commission through its technical cooperation for the "Project on Capacity Development for the Implementation of Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100", she said.

"One person's knowledge can be institutionalised when it is shared with others. When two or more people share their knowledge and exchange opinions, an innovative solution can be generated," she said at a workshop at a city hotel on November 6.

Kazi Delwar Hossain, additional secretary at the General Economics Division, said the recent Asia Pacific Climate Report 2024 projected a grim picture for Bangladesh and several other countries.

"By 2070, if we carry on with business-as-usual, Bangladesh will lose 16.2 percent of her GDP because of productivity loss of workers due to rising temperatures; sea-level rise will make us lose 15.4 percent of our GDP, while flooding will eat up further 8.2 percent. With the Delta Plan 2100, we at least have some tools to look into the future. This initiative will help us catalyse our knowledge into action," he said.