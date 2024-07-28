Says environment minister

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has called for the implementation of mechanisms that guarantee easy accessibility to climate finance for developing nations.

He highlighted the need for increased transparency in the allocation and distribution of these funds to ensure they effectively support the intended climate actions.

The minister said this while delivering a speech on the opening day of the two-day Head of Delegation retreat programme held in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan, on Friday.

The event, which brings together key international leaders, is focused on shaping the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance.

Furthermore, the minister underscored the importance of considering the unique needs of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in the formulation of the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance (NCQG).

He stressed the necessity of finalising a clear definition of climate finance, ensuring that it comprehensively covers adaptation, mitigation, and loss and damage.

The Head of Delegation programme commenced with an in-depth discussion on setting the scene for the NCQG, which is poised to replace the current USD 100 billion climate finance goal set by developed countries for developing nations after 2025.

The discussions and insights from this retreat are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global climate finance, driving forward more equitable and effective support for vulnerable nations in their fight against climate change.