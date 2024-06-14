Eid-ul-Azha: DSCC opens control room for waste management

Dhaka South City Corporation has established a central control room for removing sacrificial animals' waste and coordinating management activities of cattle markets.

On the occasion of the forthcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha, the central control room has been opened at Shitalakshya Hall in Nagar Bhaban, the head office of DSCC, in Dhaka, according to an office order today.

The control room has already started monitoring the waste management activities of 10 makeshift cattle markets established in the DSCC area today.

All have been requested to contact the control room by dialing 01709900888 and 02223386014 if sacrificial animal waste is not removed on time.

The central control room will be operated from 2:00pm today to 10:00pm on June 18 through a total of 13 sessions.

Besides, another office order has been issued appointing six regional executive officers of the corporation as executive magistrates to maintain law and order at 10 leased temporary cattle markets and stop temporary sale activities of the seasonal rawhide traders.