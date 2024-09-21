DoE sues four persons after TDS report

Following a report published in The Daily Star on hill cutting activities in Dinarpur Pargana in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj, the Department of Environment filed a case against four persons in this connection.

The case was filed by Haripada Chandra Das, an inspector of DoE in Habiganj, with Nabiganj Police Station on Friday night accusing Raju Mia, 50, Abdur Noor, 50, Sona Mia, 60, and Abdur Gafur, 48, said Md Masuk Ali, officer-in-charge of the station.

The Daily Star published the report titled 'Nabiganj Upazila in Habiganj: Hill cutting on amid lax monitoring' on September 15, highlighting the rampant hill razing activities allegedly led by Raju Mia since September 12 in Debpara, Ghaznaipur, and Paniumda unions under Dinarpur Pargana in the upazila.

In response to the report, officials from the DoE and assistant commissioner of Nabiganj upazila visited the site, leading to filing of the case.