4 cases filed for razing 18,000cft of hills in Chattogram

Four cases have been filed over razing a total of 18,000 cubic feet of several hills in Latifpur area in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila yesterday.

Ashraf Uddin, assistant director of the Department of Environment (DoE), filed the cases with Akbarshah Police Station in the port city today.

He said four syndicates have been cutting hills in this area for months with the help of each other and have destroyed these hills to construct buildings, chicken coops, shops, and plots.

"We sued 39 hill destroyers separately after finding their involvement in visiting and investigating the matter," Ashraf added.

Last week, a case was filed against a hill destroyer over cutting a hill in Bayezid Link Road area in the port city to make a restaurant.