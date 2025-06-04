3 individuals, 3 institutions nominated for National Environment Award

The interim government has finalised the names of three individuals and three institutions for the National Environment Award 2024 in recognition of their outstanding contributions to environmental conservation, pollution control, education, awareness, research, and innovation.

The nominations were approved at a recent meeting of the National Committee for the National Environment Award 2024, held at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the ministry said in a press release.

Under the category of Environmental Conservation and Pollution Control, Md Mahmudul Islam from Panchagarh, and Snowtex Outerwear Ltd, based in Dhamrai, Dhaka, have been nominated.

In the Environmental Education and Awareness category, Mohammad Munir Chowdhury from Chattogram and the environmental organisation Work for a Better Bangladesh (WBB) Trust have been selected.

In the category of Environmental Research and Innovation in Technology, M Firoz Ahmed and the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) have been nominated.

All awardees will be formally honoured at the National Environment Day event.

Each winner will receive a crest, certificate, a cheque for Tk 50,000, and the market value of a two-tola 22-carat gold medal.