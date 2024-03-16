Most Viewed

Water resources
In pictures: The Shrinking Jamuna

The pictures show a part of the Jamuna river almost dried up. Due to lack of water even small boats cannot run properly.

In the full monsoon, it widens up to 12-14 km in many places in Bogura and Jamalpur districts.

According to the Bangladesh Water Development Board, every year during the monsoon season, at least 1 billion tonne sediments are coming from upstream (from India) in the Jamuna River in Gaibandha and Bogura regions.

Therefore, the depth of the river decreases and new char areas are emerged frequently in every year.

The photos were taken by The Daily Star's Mostafa Shabuj on last Saturday (24.02.24) from Char Batia area of Bogura Sariakandi Upazila.

