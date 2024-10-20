Ensure good governance for water management: speakers

Good governance will have to be ensured based on accountability and transparency on water supply and sewerage management to achieve the targets of Sustainable Development Goals, said the speakers at a meeting today.

They said even though 62 percent people of Bangladesh have their own sanitary latrine, only 39 percent people get safe sewerage services across the country.

They demanded strengthening coordination among the authorities in charge of managing water supply and sewerage management in urban areas.

Wave Foundation, with the assistance of Water Integrity Network, organised the programme at CIRDAP auditorium.

Mohsin Ali, executive director of Wave Foundation, said there are structural and coordination gaps in the management, which it is a barrier to ensuring overall good governance.

Prof Dr Mashfiqus Salehin of Institute of Water and Flood Management at BUET said water management in Bangladesh is very challenging.

He stressed the need for reviewing existing rules and acts.