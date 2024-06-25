Natural resources
Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 25, 2024 09:47 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 09:52 PM

Natural resources

Dead dolphin found in Halda

Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 25, 2024 09:47 PM
Photo: Sohrab Hossain/Star

A dead dolphin was recovered from Halda river's Garduara area of Hathazari upazila of Chattogram today.

Manzoorul Kibria, coordinator of the Halda Research Lab, said the dolphin was seven feet long and weighed around 90 kilogrammes, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

"Locals spotted the mammal and informed us. Later, a joint team of Halda Research Lab and a development organization recovered it," said Manzoorul.

The body of the dolphin was later buried near the bank of the river. The cause of the death is yet to be identified, he added.

Halda has lost a total of 41 dolphins since 2017, according to Halda Research Lab.

