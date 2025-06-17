600 deer hunting traps seized from Sundarbans

16 illegal charu traps used for catching crabs were also seized

The Forest Department has seized 600 traps set for hunting deer inside the east Sundarbans.

Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the East Sundarbans Forest Division, said forest guards spotted the traps during a patrol in Tiar Char area near Kokilmoni patrol outpost yesterday evening.

At that time, they recovered 600 round, snare-style traps intended for deer hunting.

In addition, 16 illegal charu traps used for catching crabs were also seized from the same area, the DFO said.

Preparations are underway to file a case in this connection.

"Such operations will continue to protect the forest and its wildlife," he added.

Earlier, on June 6, forest guards recovered 82 traps from the Hular Bharani area under Dhangmari Station, and 53 snare traps from the Suryamukhi canal under the Nandabala patrol outpost.