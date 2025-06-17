Natural resources
Our Correspondent, Bagerhat
Tue Jun 17, 2025 09:54 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 10:05 PM

Most Viewed

Natural resources
Natural resources

600 deer hunting traps seized from Sundarbans

Tue Jun 17, 2025 09:54 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 10:05 PM
Our Correspondent, Bagerhat
Tue Jun 17, 2025 09:54 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 10:05 PM
Photo: Collected
16 illegal charu traps used for catching crabs were also seized

 

The Forest Department has seized 600 traps set for hunting deer inside the east Sundarbans.

Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the East Sundarbans Forest Division, said forest guards spotted the traps during a patrol in Tiar Char area near Kokilmoni patrol outpost yesterday evening.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At that time, they recovered 600 round, snare-style traps intended for deer hunting.

In addition, 16 illegal charu traps used for catching crabs were also seized from the same area, the DFO said.

Preparations are underway to file a case in this connection.

"Such operations will continue to protect the forest and its wildlife," he added.

Earlier, on June 6, forest guards recovered 82 traps from the Hular Bharani area under Dhangmari Station, and 53 snare traps from the Suryamukhi canal under the Nandabala patrol outpost.

 
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

খামেনিকে এখনই ‘হত্যা’ নয়: ট্রাম্প

তারা 'তাৎক্ষণিকভাবে শহর খালি করা' বলতে কী বোঝাতে চান? এটা কি আদৌ সম্ভব?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানের পরমাণু স্থাপনায় ইসরায়েলি হামলা, তেজস্ক্রিয় বিকিরণ কি আসন্ন?

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে