'Tesla of Bangla': Nasrul Hamid defends battery-run three-wheelers

State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid today in parliament defended the battery-run three-wheelers terming these vehicles made with indigenous technology as "Tesla of Bangla".

Nasrul said this while replying to a question from ruling Awami League MP Shamim Osman, who demanded a government ban on these vehicles.

Tesla is Elon Musk's company involved in car manufacturing and energy, best known for its electric cars. The company is also known for specialising in solar panels and Lithium-ion battery energy storage.

The state minister defended these electric vehicles terming them cost-effective and environment-friendly.

In his question, terming them as dangerous for people, Shamim Osman said these vehicles are basically rickshaws run by batteries. "These auto-rickshaws are also consuming 700-800 MW of electricity per day."

However, the state minister said that battery-run three-wheelers "developed by our people" should be encouraged.

Nasrul Hamid said a revolution is going on across the globe on how to quickly turn the transport system into electric. The engine efficiency of an oil-powered car is 20 percent. On the other hand, the efficiency level of electric-powered vehicles is 80 percent, he added.

"Basically, we encourage electric cars to come to market as fast as possible," the state minister said.

He said, if it takes Tk 100 to reach a distance in an oil-powered vehicle, it would take Tk 20 to go that same distance in an electric vehicle.

"There are over 40 lakh vehicles in Bangladesh which use lead batteries. It takes 7/8 hours to charge them. If those batteries can be changed with lithium batteries, it will take only half an hour," he also said.

The state minister said that the electricity department has made a policy for setting up electric vehicle charging stations. According to this policy, anyone can set up a charging station.

Nasrul Hamid said, "I call these 4 million three-wheelers the 'Tesla of Bangla'. They [Bangladeshis] are making these vehicles by themselves with their innovative power. We are not stopping them. It may have mechanical faults. But the return against the electricity these are using is much higher."

He also said these 4 million rickshaw pullers who use electricity are earning money.

"In this case, we are doing a project so that where they can move from lead batteries to lithium batteries. We will supply them with lithium batteries."

He said all the public transport in Bangladesh should be electric as quickly as possible. Bangladesh's transport sector is responsible for 18 percent of the country's carbon emissions."

The state minister, however, said he is concerned about the illegal electricity consumption by these three-wheelers.