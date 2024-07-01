Energy
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 1, 2024 11:35 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 12:17 PM

Most Viewed

Energy

Power supply from Adani plant resumes

Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 1, 2024 11:35 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 12:17 PM
Photo: Asifur Rahman/Star

Electricity supply from a unit of Adani power plant in Jharkhand has resumed today after 60 hours' disruption, according to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB).

Technical glitches halted power supply from the 1,496-megawatt coal-fired Adani plant on Friday morning.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

PDB spokesperson Shameem Hasan told The Daily Star that the unit resumed its production around 7:45am today.

"Now it is producing more than 500 megawatts of electricity," he said around 11:15am.

Earlier, the PDB officials said the Adani authorities found a leak in a valve of the circulating water pump of the plant, which is why they forcibly shut down the unit of the plant.

Another unit of the plant went into regular maintenance during the Eid holidays, which is supposed to resume this week.

Related topic:
Adani Power plantelectricity supplyBangladesh Power Development Board (PDB)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Increased power tariffs to be effective from February, not March: Nasrul

Improving summer power supply: Govt pays half the subsidy power ministry needs

2m ago

Adani Power chapter begins in Bangladesh

1y ago
power price to go up four times a year

Who really benefits from higher electricity prices?

1y ago

Transmitting Adani’s power to get costlier

1y ago
power cuts Northern districts

Northern districts grappling with frequent power cuts

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ বিশ্বের সবচেয়ে নিরাপদ দেশ, জঙ্গি হামলার শঙ্কা নেই: র‍্যাব মহাপরিচালক

র‍্যাব মহাপরিচালক বলেন, ‘আমি দেশের সাধারণ মানুষকে আশ্বস্ত করতে চাই যে এদেশে আর কখনোই জঙ্গিবাদের উত্থান বা মৌলবাদের উত্থান হবে না।'

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি

লতিফুর রহমানের চতুর্থ মৃত্যুবার্ষিকী আজ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification