Power supply from Adani plant resumes

Electricity supply from a unit of Adani power plant in Jharkhand has resumed today after 60 hours' disruption, according to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB).

Technical glitches halted power supply from the 1,496-megawatt coal-fired Adani plant on Friday morning.

PDB spokesperson Shameem Hasan told The Daily Star that the unit resumed its production around 7:45am today.

"Now it is producing more than 500 megawatts of electricity," he said around 11:15am.

Earlier, the PDB officials said the Adani authorities found a leak in a valve of the circulating water pump of the plant, which is why they forcibly shut down the unit of the plant.

Another unit of the plant went into regular maintenance during the Eid holidays, which is supposed to resume this week.