Petrobangla invites offshore bidding for oil, gas exploration

Petrobangla, the oil, gas and mineral corporation, has floated the offshore bidding tender, inviting international oil and gas companies to explore the Bangladesh maritime area in the Bay of Bengal.

The tender, named "Oil and Natural Gas Exploration Under Bangladesh Offshore Bidding Round 2024", was published in local newspapers and websites of concerned government entities including Bangladeshi missions abroad today, giving six months' time until September 9, 2024 for submission of the bids.

As per the floated tender, a total of 24 offshore blocks — of which nine are shallow blocks — and 15 deep sea blocks are available for the bidding round.

The nine shallow sea blocks are SS-01, 02, 03, 05, 06, 07, 08, 10 and 11, and 15 deep sea blocks are DS-08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22.

The bidder, singly or in association with other companies, can bid for one or more blocks.

Contracts will be signed with the successful bidders in line with the Bangladesh Offshore Model Production Sharing Contract 2023, said the tender.

The features of the proposed contract include full repatriation of profit, no signature bonus or royalty, uncapped attractive gas price linked with international marker, oil price to be determined on the basis of the fair market value prevailing in South and Southeast Asia.

It entails no duty for equipment and machinery imported for petroleum operations while the contractor's corporate income tax liability will be borne by Petrobangla, and bank guarantee for performance of the minimum exploration programme.

There will be provision for assignment of interest and share-transfer and 100 percent cost recovery with a yearly cap of 75 percent.

The contractor must have a mandatory work programme consisting of 2D seismic survey and mandatory purchase of available 2D multi-client seismic data against bidded blocks to get relief from mandatory work obligations proportionately.

They will have minimum work obligation in each of the exploration periods while biddable work programme commitment over and above the mandatory programme.

Companies interested in bidding and purchasing of Promotional and Data Sales Packages may contact the Director, Production Sharing Contract, Bangladesh Oil, Gas & Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) Petrocentre, 3 Karan Bazar, Dhaka-1215, said the bidding tender.