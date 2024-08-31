Energy
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 31, 2024 11:59 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 12:19 PM

Most Viewed

Energy

Octane, petrol prices cut by Tk 6 per litre

Diesel, kerosene by Tk 1.25
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 31, 2024 11:59 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 12:19 PM
Reuters file photo

The government has reduced fuel prices for the month of September following price trends in the international market.

From 12:00am (midnight tomorrow), diesel and kerosene price will be Tk 105.50 per litre, while petrol will be priced at Tk 121 per litre, and octane at Tk 125.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources today issued a gazette notification in this regard.

The prices of diesel and kerosene have decreased by Tk 1.25 compared to previous prices, while octane and petrol dropped by Tk 6.

Related topic:
Fuel price cutDieselkerosene pricepetroloctane
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

A hike in fuel prices now will be too much to bear

2y ago
5 paisa reduction per km in bus fare

Bus fare reduced by 5 paisa per km

2y ago

Bangladesh govt cuts fuel oil prices by Tk 3-10

8y ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গার্মেন্টসকর্মী হত্যা মামলায় শাকিল-রুপা কারাগারে

বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনে গার্মেন্টসকর্মী রুবেল হত্যা মামলায় একাত্তর টেলিভিশন থেকে চাকরিচ্যুত শাকিল আহমেদ ও ফারজানা রুপাকে কারাগারে পাঠিয়েছেন ঢাকার আদালত।

এইমাত্র
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলম গ্রুপের বিরুদ্ধে মানিলন্ডারিং আইনে সিআইডির অনুসন্ধান শুরু

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification