Octane, petrol prices cut by Tk 6 per litre

Diesel, kerosene by Tk 1.25

The government has reduced fuel prices for the month of September following price trends in the international market.

From 12:00am (midnight tomorrow), diesel and kerosene price will be Tk 105.50 per litre, while petrol will be priced at Tk 121 per litre, and octane at Tk 125.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources today issued a gazette notification in this regard.

The prices of diesel and kerosene have decreased by Tk 1.25 compared to previous prices, while octane and petrol dropped by Tk 6.