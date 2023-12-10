New reserves of oil and gas found in Sylhet: Nasrul Hamid

New reserves of oil and gas have been found in Sylhet, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today.

He revealed the information while talking to reporters at his ministry around noon today.

"This is a great news for us in this month of victory. We started drilling in our Sylhet-10 (Jaintapur and Gowainghat) area two months ago. The gas was found in four layers there. The layers are around deeper than 3,500. The greater news is that we have found oil in the first layer."

He said gas has been found in the four layers of the well. The gas amount is 43.1 billion cubic feet, he added.

Once the test is completed, the oil reserves will be known, the state minister said adding that it would take another four to five months.