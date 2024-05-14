Nepal to ensure export of power to Bangladesh, India

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel today said his country would ensure the export of electricity to Bangladesh and India.

Presenting the government's policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year at the joint session of parliament, Paudel said Nepal's bilateral relations with neighbours and friendly countries have been expanded keeping national interest at the focal point, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

He said the installed electricity generation capacity of Nepal has reached 3,940 MW and 98 per cent of the people have access to electricity. While reading the government document, President Paudel said the export of electricity to India and Bangladesh has been ensured.

The Nepal government has accorded top priority to the development of the hydropower sector and aims to export 10,000 MW of hydropower to India in the next decade.