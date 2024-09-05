Nat'l body formed to review AL govt’s power, energy deals

The interim government has decided to review the deals signed under the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2010 by the previous government.

Today, the power division formed a five-member national committee to review the contracts signed under the act, said a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, a retired judge of the High Court will lead the committee.

The other members of the committee are Prof Abdul Hasib Chowdhury of Buet, chartered accountant Ali Ashfaq, former lead economist of World Bank's Dhaka office Zahid Hussain, and prof Mushtaq Khan at the University of London, the gazette notification added.