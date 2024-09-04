Foreign loans: Committee on ‘white paper’ to look into deals

The committee tasked with formulating a white paper on Bangladesh's economy will review the energy sector's foreign loan agreements and other contracts, said its chair Debapriya Bhattacharya.

Bangladesh implemented some major power plants with foreign parties such as the Rooppur nuclear plant, Payra, Rampal, SS Power, Matarbari power plant and so on.

The power purchase from India's Adani Power is also under government scrutiny along with the new agreements to build two floating storage and regasification Units (FSRU) and for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) without announcing any tender process.

"We will definitely evaluate the foreign loan contracts in the energy sectors," said Bhattacharya, also a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue.

He made the remarks yesterday while speaking to reporters following the committee's second meeting at the General Economics Division (GED) office in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

At the meeting, the committee identified all specific sectors that would be discussed in the white paper.

"We have distributed our member's responsibility and made a decision on how they will prepare this report," Bhattacharya said.

However, he did not disclose the responsibilities of each member yet.

The committee will review macroeconomic issues along with issues in the education, health, energy and banking sectors among others.

Issues such as revenue mobilisation, money laundering, mega projects and poverty reduction will be discussed too.

"We shall review all the available information from a critical perspective. We will verify its accuracy and compare it with the international standard," Bhattacharya said.

The available research in the fields will also be considered while preparing their report.

The committee plans to meet with various stakeholders and experts in sociology, economy and political science at home and abroad to get their opinions.

Within the next three days, the initial outlines of the committee's targets would be unveiled, he added.