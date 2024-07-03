Govt has plan to generate power from hydrogen, ammonia: PM

The government has taken a plan to generate electricity from hydrogen and ammonia alongside the production of solar and wind power in the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today told the parliament.

The premier said this while replying to a query of ruling Awami League lawmaker Habibur Rahman from Sylhet-3.

"It is expected that it would be possible to use hydrogen energy on pilot basis in the country by 2035," Hasina said.

With Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the char, the question-answer was tabled.

The prime minister said a cell has been formed at the Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL) under Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) to collect the results of ongoing researches and the data of the activities undertaken in the developed world over sustainable and reliable methods of producing hydrogen as energy.

The cell will design a project proposal after receiving reliable information in this regard, she added.

Besides, the PM hoped that the first unit of the 2,400-megawatt Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will go into commercial production by the end of this year adding 1,200-megawatt to the national grid.

She said a target has been set to generate 40 percent electricity from clean energy (renewable) by 2041 in the country.

In reply to another question from AL lawmaker Ali Azam (Bhola-2), the premier said the government is committed to ensuring justice on the basis of equality for all, irrespective of the rich and poor, and establishing justice in the society by making visible improvements in the judiciary system.

She said the current government has relentlessly been working to establish the rule of law in the country.

A total of 1,429 judges were recruited in lower courts since 2009, said Hasina.