Gas supply to remain off for 10hrs in Elenga, Kaliakoir tomorrow

Gas supply will remain suspended for all kind of users between Tangail's Elenga and Gazipur's Kaliakoir for 10 hours from 10:00am tomorrow for pipeline replacement works.

According to a public notice of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, they will conduct gas pipeline replacement activities in Tangail's Mirzapur area.

All kinds of gas supply to household and commercial consumers will remain halted during the specified time, said Titas.

The consumers in the adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, said Titas regretting the inconvenience of its customers.