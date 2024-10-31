Diesel, kerosene prices reduced by Tk 0.50 for November

The government has reduced diesel and kerosene prices by Tk 0.50 per litre for November while petrol and octane prices would remain the same.

Today, the energy division published a gazette in this regard.

According to the new gazette, diesel and kerosene will be sold at Tk 105 per litre in the retail points which was Tk 105.50 earlier.

Meanwhile, petrol and octane will be sold at Tk 125 and Tk 121 per litre, accordingly.

Bangladesh consumes diesel of around 70 percent of total petroleum products, according to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation.