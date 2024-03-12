Energy
Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 12, 2024 07:50 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 08:28 PM

Energy

CNG pumps to remain shut from 5pm to 10pm during Ramadan

Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 12, 2024 07:50 PM Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 08:28 PM
CNG filling stations across the country will remain closed from 5:00pm to 10:00pm every day during Ramadan.

A press release was issued in this regard by the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources today.

Currently, CNG pumps remain closed daily from 6:00pm to 11:00pm. The new schedule will come into effect from today, it said.

However, centring Eid-ul-Fitr, From April 7 to 18, the gas stations will remain open 24 hours a day.

Later, the timings will return to the previous schedule (6:00-11:00pm).

