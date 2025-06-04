CAB calls for unified service rule to resolve REB-PBS conflict

The government has been worsening the situation, following the advice of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank only, the CAB says

The only solution to the ongoing crisis between the country's Palli Bidyut Samitys (PBSs) and the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB) is to bring both institutions under a single, uniform service rule, the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) said today.

The organisation also said that without listening to the internal issues, the government has been worsening the situation, following the advice of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank only.

"The government appears to have failed to resolve this crisis. Internal conflict between PBSs and REB has been ongoing for many years. Corruption, mismanagement, and blame games have brought the situation to a critical point," said CAB's Energy Adviser Prof M Shamsul Alam in the keynote paper.

He said since 2010, there have been efforts to privatise the PBSs following prescriptions from multilateral lenders. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the former energy adviser to the ousted prime minister, failed to implement that plan, and the burden of that failure has now fallen on the current government.

Shamsul Alam said CAB had initiated an investigation at the onset of this crisis.

"While the first part of the report was submitted to the government, the second part—focused on corruption—was suspended due to a lack of cooperation from the Power Division," he said.

Prof Shamsul said some PBSs are making profits, but most are running at a loss. In contrast, the REB always operates at a profit.

"Most of the government subsidies in the power sector go to the REB annually. If the government continues to follow the path advised by the WB and ADB, the rural electricity sector will become entirely commercialised," he said.

"The main problem in the rural power sector is inequality and discrimination between the PBSs and REB. The notion of commercialisation would not solve this," he added.

A group of staffers from different PBSs under the banner of the Bangladesh Palli Bidyut Association have been demonstrating at the Central Shaheed Minar for the last 14 days since May 21, to press home their seven-point demand.

They have been observing programmes like work abstention and mass vacations, while keeping the power distribution situation normal.

The seven-point demands include the removal of the chairman of REB, a unified service rule, withdrawal of cases filed by REB against dismissed employees and their reinstatement, regularisation of casual jobs such as readers and messengers, an end to "harassing and punitive transfers", etc.