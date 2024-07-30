BPC importing 7,000 tonnes of diesel from India

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation is importing 7,000 tonnes of diesel from India through the "India-Bangladesh Friendship" pipeline.

The move came following disruption in fuel supply in the northern region due to rail wagon crisis.

Of the quantity, 4,000 tonnes of diesel will reach Bangladesh through the pipeline by tomorrow night, while 3,000 tonnes more will be imported within next week.

Amin Ul Ahsan, chairman of BPC, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Even though there is adequate stock of diesel in the country, the supply to the northern region became halted as the railway authorities have been unable to provide enough wagons for fuel transportation, said several BPC officials wishing anonymity.

The import of 7,000 tonnes of diesel from India comes as a quick measure to this end. The letter of credit (LC) was opened for the import last week, and import through the pipeline from the Indian refinery started on Tuesday, they added.