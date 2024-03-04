Bangladesh wants to import 9,000MW electricity from neighbours: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said Bangladesh and India have a huge opportunity to work together for the development of the power and energy sector.

"We want to import 9,000MW of electricity from neighbouring countries. The process to import hydro-electricity from Nepal and Bhutan has advanced," Hamid said when the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on him at his office in the ministry.

He also informed the Indian envoy a deal is likely to be signed next month to import 40MW of hydropower from Nepal.

He said that the import of 500 MW of electricity from Nepal through Indian company GMR is almost final while the import of renewable energy is also in progress. The import and export from Meghalaya, Tripura, or Assam can be discussed.

He said the process of importing LNG and gas through H-Energy is almost final.

"We want to increase the connectivity with neighbouring countries including India. We need Indian cooperation in this regard," the minister said.

Nasrul Hamid said power trade will get momentum if there is a dedicated line from Nepal to Bangladesh. This will also benefit India.

He also said it is essential to have a stakeholders' meeting of both sides every month to increase the area of cooperation. "We can also work together on bio-fuel," he added

He observed that the demand for LPG is increasing. It should be considered actively as to how Bangladeshi private investors can work in India in these sectors.

The high commissioner said India's cooperation with Bangladesh in the power and energy sector is growing.

Import of hydropower from Nepal to Bangladesh is ongoing, he said, adding India is also importing about 600 MW of electricity from Nepal.

The issues on high voltage transmission lines, renewable energy, import-export of electricity, R-LNG, fuel capacity enhancement, energy efficiency, and future regional connectivity was discussed at the meeting.