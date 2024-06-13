100MW solar plant to be set up in Jamalpur

Solar expansion through agrivoltaics will involve more jobs for women and low-skill workers in Bangladesh than any other power source, fossil fuel or renewable. PHOTO: BSS

A 100-megawatt solar power plant will be built in Madarganj of Jamalpur with a cost of $170 million.

A deal was signed between government-owned B-R Powergen Limited and China's CREC International Renewable Energy Company Limited in this regard today.

The companies will form a joint venture with a 30:70 equity ratio.

Managing Director of B-R Powergen Limited Dhurjjati Prosad Sen and CREC managing director Xusen Wang signed the deal on behalf of their respective companies.

The Madarganj 100MW solar power plant may start its commercial operation in December 2025, said the officials.