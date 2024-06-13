Energy
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 13, 2024 10:22 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 13, 2024 10:41 PM

Most Viewed

Energy

100MW solar plant to be set up in Jamalpur

Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 13, 2024 10:22 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 13, 2024 10:41 PM
solar panels in Bangladesh
Solar expansion through agrivoltaics will involve more jobs for women and low-skill workers in Bangladesh than any other power source, fossil fuel or renewable. PHOTO: BSS

A 100-megawatt solar power plant will be built in Madarganj of Jamalpur with a cost of $170 million.

A deal was signed between government-owned B-R Powergen Limited and China's CREC International Renewable Energy Company Limited in this regard today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The companies will form a joint venture with a 30:70 equity ratio.

Managing Director of B-R Powergen Limited Dhurjjati Prosad Sen and CREC managing director Xusen Wang signed the deal on behalf of their respective companies.

The Madarganj 100MW solar power plant may start its commercial operation in December 2025, said the officials.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সারা দেশে থেমে থেমে বৃষ্টি থাকবে কালও
|আবহাওয়া

ঈদে কেমন থাকবে আবহাওয়া

আজ শুক্রবার খুলনায় দেশের সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা ৩৮ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস রেকর্ড করেছে আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর।

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএসএফের ‘গুলি চালানোর’ আশঙ্কায় সীমান্ত এলাকায় না যেতে বিজিবির মাইকিং

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification