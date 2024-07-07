Teaching suspended at 37 Kurigram schools

Chilmari-Roumari ferry service halted; flood situation may worsen

This tin roof belongs to Uttar Majherchar Govt Primary School in Krishnapur village under Kurigram Sadar upazila. The entire school is now submerged due to flood. Photo: Star

At least 37 government primary schools across Kurigram have suspended their academic activities after being submerged under floodwater.

Visiting Uttar Majherchar Government Primary School in Krishnapur village under Kurigram Sadar upazila, this correspondent saw floodwater flowing over the roof of its one-storey building.

"There are 80 students in this school. Classes have been suspended as the school is completely submerged. The school building has to be repaired once the water recedes, before classes can resume," said Sabina Yasmin, headteacher of the school.

Around 36 other schools are also going through a similar situation.

Nabez Uddin Sarkar, district primary education officer in Kurigram, said, "There are 280 government primary schools in the shoals and riverbank areas in the district. Of those, 37 have been inundated by floodwater and had to suspend academic activities."

"With the water level of the Brahmaputra continuing to rise, more schools in these areas may have to suspend classes," he added.

Meanwhile, the ferry service on Chilmari-Roumari route in Kurigram has stopped as the connecting roads at the ghats are submerged, putting commuters at risk.

Prafulla Chauhan, manager at Chilmari Ferry Ghat of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, said the ferry service will resume once the water recedes.

"The Brahmaputra was flowing 78cm above danger level at Chilmari point on Friday morning, with its water level having risen by 19cm in 12 hours since 6:00pm on Thursday," said Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Kurigram.

"The water level is expected to rise further as onrush of water from upstream in India continues," he added.