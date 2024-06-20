Sylhet Floods: No sign of improvement despite less rain

The photo was taken from Mohonpur area of Sunamganj’s Chhatak upazila on June 20, 2024. Photo: Sheikh Nasir/Star

The flood situation in the Sylhet region has shown no sign of improvement despite reduced rainfall in Sylhet and Meghalaya.

With reduced supply from upstream, the water level in some of the rivers in the region has lowered. However, at most points, rivers continued to flow above the danger level.

The flood has affected over 1.6 million people, with more than 30,000 forced to take refuge in shelter centres.

According to the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the Surma River in Kanaighat point was flowing 60cm above the danger level at 9:00am this morning, 16 cm less than the previous evening.

While the river remains above the danger level at all points, the water level has decreased by 8cm at Sylhet Sadar point, 14 cm at Chhatak point, and 17 cm at Sunamganj Sadar point. However, downstream at Sunamganj's Dirai point, the water level has risen by 3 cm.

The Kushiyara displayed a more alarming trend. While the water level remained below the danger level in Beanibazar yesterday, it has risen 42cm exceeding the danger mark this morning. Further downstream at Amolshid point, the river swelled by 25cm, reaching 87 cm above the danger level.

Meanwhile, the water level at Fenchuganj point increased by 1 cm, while the Gowain River has dropped below the danger level.

The waterlogging situation in parts of Sylhet city has improved slightly, but areas such as Shahjalal Upasahar, Jatarpur, Mirabazar, Mendibag, Shibganj, Topkhana, Beterbazar, Taltala, and Jamtala remained inundated.

Flooding has disrupted health services at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital and upazila health complexes in Companiganj, Fenchuganj, and Gowainghat.

In Kanaighat, the Surma River dyke has been damaged in 18 places, flooding new areas in the upazila. Similarly, the Dhalai River dyke in Moulvibazar has broken at several places flooding around 40 villages in Kamalganj upazila.

In response to the situation, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology announced it would commence online classes from Sunday after the Eid vacation, while physical offices will continue as scheduled, according to a press release.