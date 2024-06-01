Swelling Surma worsens flood situation in Sylhet city

The flood situation in Sylhet city worsened further today with the rise in water level in the Surma river.

Many areas in Sylhet city including Taltala, Mendibagh, Machimpur, Terorotan, Taltala, Jatarpur, Upashahar went under water.

Sunil Singha, a resident of Machimpur area told The Daily Star that 2 inch (5cm) of water has risen in front of his house since this morning. Yesterday it was less but today it has increased. Water started entering the city from last Thursday. I don't know how long it will last.

Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Many people echoed the same thing.

Sylhet's Fire Service and Civil Defense station at Taltala in the city was also seen under water. Later, the fire service personnel moved their essential items elsewhere.

Sylhet City Corporation held an advance preparatory meeting to deal with the flood situation. Sajlu Lashkar, public relations officer of the SCC said that Makhlishur Rahman Kamran, acting mayor of Sylhet, took this decision. It was decided in the meeting to provide all kinds of emergency services to control the flood situation.

A 24-hour control room (01958284800) has been opened for emergency services of the city dwellers and it has been decided to serve cooked food if the situation turns dire, he said, adding that leave of all the officers and employees has been cancelled.

Photo: Sheikh Nasir

According to the information provided by councilors, around four thousand families have already been affected by the flood in the city. SCC is making arrangements to send them sufficient quantity of dry food, he added.

Sylhet Water Development Board Executive Engineer Deepak Ranjan Dash today said the water of Surma river is flowing 83 cm over the danger line at Kanaighat point and Kushiara river is flowing about 193 cm above danger line at Amalshid point.

Meanwhile, flood situation has improved slightly in the border highland areas. Water has already started coming down from houses and roads.