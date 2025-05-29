Several villages at risk as dam along Sangu river breaches in Ctg

A section of the embankment along the Sangu River in Chattogram’s Anwara upazila collapsed this morning, raising concerns about flooding across several villages

The breach occurred near Napit Khal area, where nearly 10 metres of the old embankment gave way, allowing river water to gush into the surrounding low-lying areas.

Locals and officials fear that at least 150 metres of the structure are now at risk of further erosion.

"The breach has already inundated vast tracts of cropland," said Barna Haque, sub-divisional engineer at the Water Development Board's (WDB) Anwara sub-division, speaking to reporters around 3:00pm.

"We have mobilised teams with geo-bags and necessary equipment. Repair work will commence once the tide recedes."

Nurunnabi, a member of the Juidondi Union Parishad, said the situation has escalated since noon.

"River water has started flooding into localities. Several acres of farmland and fish enclosures have already been submerged. If immediate repairs are not undertaken, residential homes could soon be underwater," he warned.

The embankment is part of a larger Tk 874 crore project aimed at fortifying coastal defences in Banshkhali and Anwara upazilas, including the banks of the Bay of Bengal and the Sangu river.

The project, implemented by the WDB, includes the construction of new embankments and protective blocks. The breached segment in Juidondi was slated to be rebuilt under this initiative.