Natural disaster

Pregnant woman dies after being swept away by floodwater in Brahmanbaria

Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 11:28 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:01 AM

A pregnant woman died after being swept away by floodwater as onrush of water from the hills in India's Tripura entered her house in Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria today.

The deceased was identified as Subarna Akhter, wife of Parvez Mia of Birchandrapur village, said Lutfur Rahman, resident medical officer of Akhaura Upazila Health Complex.

Quoting locals, Jalal Uddin, chairman of Akhaura Dakkhin union parishad, said the onrush of water from Tripura broke the dam of Howrah river this morning, inundating at least 15 nearby villages, including Birchandrapur.

As the floodwater suddenly entered Subarna's house, she tried to leave the house hurriedly to save herself and fell in the strong current, he said.

The chairman also said as Subarna was pregnant, she failed to swim ashore.

Later, locals took her to Akhaura Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared her brought dead, Lutfur Rahman added.

