Over Tk 5.23 crore collected over four days at TSC

Sun Aug 25, 2024 09:20 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 09:24 PM

severe flood in Bangladesh 2024

Over Tk 5.23 crore have been collected over the last four days by the students for flood-affected people across the country, said the anti-discrimination student movement this evening.

The fund was collected through booths at TSC, via online and banking channels, said Rezwan, one of the coordinators of the movement.

They said about 50,000 packages including dry food and mineral water have been sent to the flood-affected areas in fifty trucks.

Bangladesh Air Force has distributed 3000 packages of aid to remote areas from helicopters.

